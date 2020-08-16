Home

John F Glinsky Funeral Home
Helen A. Tucky Obituary

Helen A. Tucky, 100, of Throop, died Friday in Mid Valley Health Care Center. She was the widow of Walter Tucky, who died Feb. 4, 2004.

Born in Throop, daughter of the late Alexander and Mary Filipowicz Krupewnicki, she was a member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, Olyphant. Helen attended Throop public schools and later worked for Remington Arms, Bridgeport, Conn., in support of the war effort.

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy and she loved spending time with them. A wonderful Mom, Mother-in-law, Gram, Sister, Aunt and friend, she will be missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are three sons, Walter and wife, Liane, Jessup; Martin and wife, JoAnn, Spring Brook Twp.; Gerald and wife, Debra, California; seven grandchildren, Walter and Samantha Tucky, Roaring Brook Twp.; Melissa and Mario Costa, Archbald; Martin and Sara Tucky, Roaring Brook Twp.; Joshua and Ashley Tucky, Dunmore; Nicholaus and Kristy Tucky, California; Brandon and Mandy Tucky, North Carolina; Jacob and Stella Tucky, California; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Chester, Vincent "Billy" and John Gromkoski; five sisters, Stella Rozaieski, Celia Sokoloski, Irene Tucky, Lenore Burak and infant Adele Krupewnicki; and infant great-grandson, Abraham Tucky.

The funeral will be private on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Arrangements by John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc. Interment, SS. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Peckville.

Our Mom loved flowers but she loved children and feeding people more. Donations may be made in Helen's name to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18508; or St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.


