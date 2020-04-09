|
|
Helen Ann Frost, 79, a longtime resident of Hollisterville, died Monday morning at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. She was the widow of John R. "Jack" Frost, who died Sept. 30, 2013. The couple was married for 46 years.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Mary Stout, Helen graduated from Moscow High School and retired from Maid Rite in Dunmore. She attended Light of Christ Church in Mount Cobb.
Helen was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always had a smile on her face, happiness in her heart and lived for her family.
Surviving are three daughters, Lori Anne Frost, Forest City; Linda Frost, Waymart; and Leslie Toy, Hollisterville; four sons, Roland Frost and his wife, Ann, Muncy; Robert Frost and his companion, Debbie, Lake Ariel; John "Jack" Frost Jr. and his wife, Jodi, Oklahoma; and David Frost, Toronto, Canada; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Ellen Frost; and sister, Antoinette Boruta.
A funeral service will be held privately at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. A memorial service will be held once the current restrictions regarding large gatherings are eased.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Light of Christ Church, 2071 Moosic Lake Road, Mount Cobb, PA 18436. To share your fondest memories of Helen, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 9, 2020