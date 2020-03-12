|
Helen B. Paris of Eynon, formerly of Scranton, passed away Tuesday at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of the late Peter A. Paris, who died Sept. 13, 2000.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Mary and Joseph Danielowski. She was a member of Christ the King Parish.
Helen was a fantastic cook. She had an uncanny ability of making everyone who walked into her home feel special. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband to Florida and dancing. She adored her children and grandchildren, she will be loved and missed by all who knew her. Helen did ordinary things with exceptional love.
Surviving are daughter, Donna Listanski and husband, William, Eynon; sons, Peter Jr. and wife, Marsha, Blakely; Paul, Dunmore; and Dominic, Florida; grandchildren, William; Joseph and wife, Lindsay; Kevin and wife, Sophia; Kim, Peter, Ashley, Gina, Dominic and Kyra; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Jacob and Zachary; brother, Joseph Danielowski, Connecticut; brother-in-law, Joseph Paris, Scranton; sister-in-law, Marie Ricci, New Jersey; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by siblings, Daniel, Casmir, Edward Danielowski, Verna Leuthe, Jean Eachron and Mary Shlein.
The funeral will be Saturday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 413 Main St., Archbald. Everyone attending the funeral Mass is kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438; or donor's favorite charity.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2020