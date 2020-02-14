|
|
Helen C. Renda of the Providence section of Scranton passed away Wednesday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore, following an illness. She was the widow of Frank A. Renda Jr. who died May 29, 2005. At the time of his passing, they were married for more than 57 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Elodia Manzo DeVivo.
"Nana" took pride in cooking, sewing and caring for all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nothing compared to going to Nana and Papa's house for sauce on Sundays. Helen was fortunate to celebrate her 91st birthday this past month with her entire family, including her great-great-granddaughter, Lucia, marking five generations. She loved spending time with her family, especially the babies, Lucia and Beckam.
When it was Nana's time to be cared for, her devoted daughter, Angela, took on the role of caregiver and was always by her mother's side until her very last breath.
Surviving is her daughter and caregiver, Angela Pivovarnik; daughter, Tina Butler; son, Richard DeVivo; grandchildren, Lisa Strelecki, Joseph Pivovarnik, Bria Barletta, Robert Butler, and Zachary, Madesyn and Paityn DeVivo; great-grandchildren, Marina, Alexa and Joey Strelecki, and Beckam Barletta; great-great-granddaughter, Lucia Poveromo; and a sister, Mary Pastore.
Helen was preceded in death by two sisters, Edith Belucci and Julie Torch; and two brothers, Nicholas DeVivo and Frank DeVivo.
The funeral will be conducted Monday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton.
Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 14, 2020