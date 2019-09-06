|
Helen C. Zelinski, 86, of Scranton, died Wednesday afternoon at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. Her husband, the late Edward Walter Zelinski Sr., died June 1, 2016. The couple had been married for 63 years.
Born in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Katerina Babraij Jachimczak, and before retirement, she was a seamstress in the local garment industry. She was a devout Catholic and a member of SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Scranton.
As an infant, she moved with her parents to Poland, where they resided in Trzynia, located in Bochnia County. As a family, they lived and survived through the horrors of World War II. Helen returned to the states as a teenager, where she began a new life and eventually met her husband.
She sang polka in a band and at all the family weddings. She enjoyed sewing, traveling and cooking. Her family was centered around the kitchen table where she enjoyed serving them home-cooked meals and instilling in them the value of family and loyalty. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Helen's family wishes to thank Dr. Joyce Morano, Life Geisinger and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all of their care and compassion.
Surviving are daughters, Barbara Dixon and husband, Rick, Scranton; Mary Ann Olenick and husband, Randy, Pittsburgh; sons, Edward W. Jr. and wife, Donna, Jessup; and John and fiancée, Kathie McEvoy, Scranton; grandchildren, Danielle Call, Noelle Egan, Jennifer Palazzari, Kristen Ortwein, Alyssa, Jacob and Kailey Olenick, Andrew and Logan Zelinski; great-grandchildren, Sam and Emma Egan, Dante, Lola, Natalia, Salvatore Palazzari, Abigail and Brody Call and Brynlee Ortwein; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Josephine; and an infant twin sister, Mary; and a brother, Teddy.
The funeral will be Monday from the Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino, Jr., supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass at 9:30 a.m. at SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, 1300 W. Locust St., Scranton.
Interment, parish cemetery.
Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 6, 2019