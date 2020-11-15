Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Chesniak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Chesniak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Chesniak Obituary

Helen Chesniak, a lifelong resident of Old Forge, passed away Saturday morning at Riverside Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Taylor at the age of 99.

Born on Sept. 24, 1921, and daughter of the late Luke and Martha (Kapuscansky) Chesniak, Helen was a graduate of Old Forge High School. Instrumental in helping to raise her six siblings, she remained a nurturing mother-like figure her entire life, caring for her nieces and nephews like the children she never had.

She retired from Rohr Lingerie in Old Forge and, certainly steadfast in her faith, she was a lifelong member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church.

Serving as the keystone to her family, she'll long be remembered for not only her tough love, but her priority of taking care of those she loved.

She is survived by her brother, Harold Chesniak of Hackettstown, N.J.; and many nieces and nephews, especially her caregiving niece, Maria Emily of Old Forge.

Five siblings, Mildred Paone, Ann Cesare, Tillie Augustine, Mary Conon and John Chesniak, also preceded her in death.

A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 512 Summer St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. Peter Henry, rector. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Parish Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service at the church and those wishing to attend the funeral are asked to go directly to the church.

Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave a condolence.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -