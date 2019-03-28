Helen Colman, Lake Winola, died Monday afternoon at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania in Scranton. She was the wife of Richard Colman. The couple married in 1954.
Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Israel Leroy and Helen Smith Green, before retirement, she worked alongside her husband for many years. She was a member of the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, the Century Club as well as the Scranton Canoe Club. Earlier, she was an active member of the Asbury United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank Sacred Heart Hospice, the Jewish Home and the staff of the Visiting Angels for the compassionate care shown toward Helen.
Also surviving are a daughter, Janet Brehm and her husband, George, McDonough, Ga.; a son, James Colman and his wife, Cyndi, Clarks Summit; grandchildren, Jaime Colman and her fiancé, Matthew Eldred; and Christine Washatka and her husband, Jonathan.
She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Colman; and her brother, Bob Green.
The funeral will be Saturday at 11:30 a.m. from the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit.
Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30 until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake Winola Fire Company, 1204 State Route 307, Lake Winola, PA 18625; the Jewish Home Alzheimer's Foundation, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510; the , 57 N Franklin St. #1, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 28, 2019