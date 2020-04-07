Home

Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Helen D.'Buzzer'Kilcullen

Helen D.'Buzzer'Kilcullen Obituary
Helen D. "Buzzer" Kilcullen, 94, of the Nativity section of Scranton, died Sunday at home.

Born in Charleroi, Pa., daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Dueppre Kilcullen, she graduated in 1943 from Scranton Central High School. She retired in 1988 from PNC Bank. She was a member of St. John Neumann Parish at Nativity of our Lord Church. She volunteered and held many positions in the auxiliary of Mercy Hospital for 54 years. She was named Northeast Woman in January 2000. She was also a member of the Catholic Women's Club.

Surviving are her niece and caregiver, Barbara Ann Henshaw and fiancé, George J. Phillips, Scranton; furry friend, Bailey; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary M. Henshaw; brother, Thomas P. Kilcullen III; and brother-in-law, Edwin J. Henshaw.

Private funeral services and entombment will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery Mausoleum, Moscow. Memorials may go to the donor's favorite charity.

Arrangements are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 7, 2020
