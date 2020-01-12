|
Helen Eberhardt, 95, died Dec. 4 in Las Vegas.
A longtime Scranton resident, Helen relocated to Las Vegas last year to be with her daughter.
Born Oct. 22, 1924, in Scranton, daughter of the late Rudolph and Emma Schultz, Helen was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Before retirement, she was employed in the garment industry.
A faithful, lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Helen served with the Ladies Aid Society and was a choir member for several years. She was a member of the Lutheran Braille Bible workers for 25 years. She also enjoyed crafting, quilting and crocheting. Her warm smile, kind spirit and good humor uplifted those around her. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, godmother and sister. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Surviving are her daughter, Janice Demaree (William); grandchildren, Lindsay Demaree Gannet (Mark); and William Demaree III (Jennifer); great-grandchild, Evan Gannet; sister-in-law, Carolyn Eberhardt; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Victor Eberhardt; son, Warren Eberhardt; brothers, Raymond, Rudolph, Arthur and Ferdinand Schultz; and sister, Adeline Schultz.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton. Interment and committal will be conducted in Evergreen Cemetery, Dickson City.
Friends may call Saturday from 10 to 11 at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, PA 18508.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 12, 2020