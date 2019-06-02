Helen Elizabeth Williams Deitzer of Roaring Brook Twp. died May 27, 2019. She was 96.



Her favorite hymn was "Make Me a Blessing," and it was her life philosophy. In myriad ways she made her community and the people in it better. In her workplaces, which included the Scranton Oral School and the Scranton Temple Residency Program, the Jackson Street Baptist Church, her children's schools and their activities, she was a blessing to everyone she met. Her life was fueled by her willingness to learn and try new things. Her faith was reflected in her life - "Preach the Gospel at all times; when necessary, use words."



Born and raised in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Jean Lloyd Williams and was married to the late Joseph P. Deitzer for 28 years. She was preceded in death by her four brothers, Walter, Ralph, Harry and Thomas Williams; and survived by her daughter, Susan and husband, Randall Fofi; her son, David and wife, Jackie; six grandchildren, Jessica, Heidi and Joseph Deitzer; and Jennifer, David and Marc Fofi; one great-granddaughter, Amalda Helen Mills; and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held June 8, 2019, at Jackson Street Baptist Church, 1206 Jackson St., Scranton, at 4 p.m. She is interred at Fairview Memorial Park.



Donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Jackson Street Baptist Church, 1206 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504.



To share a memory, or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vanston and James Funeral Home and are under the care and direction of Robert C. Jones, funeral director.

Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary