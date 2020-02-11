Home

More Obituaries for Helen Esoda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen (Ellie) Esoda

Helen (Ellie) Esoda Obituary
Helen (Ellie) Esoda, Scranton, died peacefully in the presence of family Friday, Feb. 7, at Allied Hospice after a brief illness. She celebrated her 92nd birthday in August with a party surrounded by family at Allied Skilled Nursing Facility, where she resided for the last two years.

Born in 1927 to Anthony and Helen Lancavage Esoda, Helen grew up in the Keyser Valley section of Scranton. She was the proprietor of the Log Cabin Cafe on Taylor Hill in Scranton and later ran the Taylor Hose Company bingo with her friend and companion, Pam Wayouche. Ellie lived an exciting and adventurous life and was always willing to help a person in need. She also loved animals, especially her cat, Baby, and the many other pets she rescued. She enjoyed traveling to Atlantic City. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, often hosting them at her favorite place, Lake Carey, or playing poker on Saturday nights. Ellie was the life of the party wherever she went and her smile could light up any room she entered. Her quick wit and generous spirit left an impression on everyone she met and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Helen was preceded in death by her siblings, Anne (Ona) Noone, Joseph Esoda and Robert Vaughn; brother-in-law, John Noone; and beloved nephews, Thomas Noone and Robert Vaughn Jr.

Surviving are nieces and nephews, Patricia (Ken) Tabris (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), John (Nancy) Noone (Scranton) and James Noone (Bath, N.Y.); and Nichole Noone, Kim (Joe) Dougherty and Eric (Michelle) Esoda, all of Clarks Summit; Matthew Vaughn (Scranton); and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Additionally, she is survived by sisters-in-law, Grace Esoda and Carole Vaughn; and her beloved friend, Pam Wyouche.

The family would like to thank the staff at Allied Skilled Nursing Facility for the love, care and compassion they have shown her during her time there, especially our beloved Michelle Johnson, as well as the staff of Geisinger emergency room and Allied Hospice.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public viewing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 11, 2020
