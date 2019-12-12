|
Helen Franko Getek of Falls died Monday, Dec. 9, at Mercy Center in Dallas. She was born on Feb. 21, 1930, in Falls Twp., Wyoming County, daughter of the late John and Ann Dempsky Franko.
After raising her family, she worked for several years for Topps Manufacturing in Duryea. She attended the Church of the Nativity BVM in Tunkhannock and for numerous years worked at the Walmart Store in Tunkhannock.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Joseph; brothers, John and Donald Franko. Surviving are a son, Anthony "Tony" and Kathy Getek, Tunkhannock; daughters, Rose and Robert Brown, Falls; Joan and Brian Deeken, Cleveland, N.Y.; Patricia and Dennis Watkins, Statesville, N.C.; Zita and Paul Fisk, Tunkhannock; brother, David Franko, West Pittston; 12 grandchildren and numerousgreat-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 10 a.m. from the Church of the Nativity BVM in Tunkhannock. Interment in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
Family will receive friends at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, Sunday evening from 6 to 8. Family and friends are requested to go directly to the church for Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Winola Fire Company, US Route 307, P.O. Box 73, Lake Winola, PA 18625-0073.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 12, 2019