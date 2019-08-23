|
|
Helen "Bunny" Gubanics, 76, of Scranton died Aug. 21 at Mountain View Care Center surrounded by her family, after a battle with cancer. Her loving husband of 57 years, Joseph "Digger" Gubanics, died March 25. She is survived by her loving daughters, Lora Mielo and husband, Joe; Carrie Gubanics and fiancé, Charlie Powell.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Mo and Lena Bosak. She is survived by her loving and caring sister, JoAnn Cummings and husband, Joseph; brother, Joseph Bosak and wife, Joanne; niece, Patricia Fitzsimmons and husband, Daniel; great-niece, Alexandra Fitzsimmons; several nieces and nephews; sister and brothers-in-law.
She was schooled in the Scranton School District and, prior to the birth of her children, was employed in the garment industry.
Bunny enjoyed anything social. You would often find her gathered in the meeting areas of Mountain View enjoying coffee and talks with her friends, greeting and offering hugs to those that would walk down the hall, attending bingo, sharing her search-a-word books or a pen with anyone that needed one, watching a movie with her best friend and roommate Lucy, or out and about the town on Saturdays with her daughters enjoying her favorite pastime - shopping!
Her daughters would like to give special thanks to the dedicated staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Life Geisinger and Mountain View Care Center. Their professionalism, kindness, compassion and care were truly outstanding and will never be forgotten. They would also like to send a heartfelt thank you to the extended family they were fortunate to have met over the years at Mountain View. Terri, Judy, Jo, Lou and Myron - the kindness and love you showed for our mother was similar to that you had for your own family. We are truly blessed to know you and honored to call you our friends.
She was preceded in death by mother, Lena Bosak; father, Mo Bosak; sister, Sharon Maher; and sister, Delores Frances.
The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave. in West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor, with services by Deacon Carmine Mendicino. Entombment will take place in the Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Friends may call Saturday morning from 9 to 11 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
To send leave an online tribute, visit WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 23, 2019