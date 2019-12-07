|
|
Helen Hauser, 102, of Dallas, Texas, where she joined her family in 2005, and formerly of Scranton, died early Thursday in Crystal Creek at Preston Hollow, Dallas. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Sidney Hauser, in 1995.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Morris and Sadie Guterman Rosen, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was a member of Beth Shalom Congregation in Scranton. Together with her husband, they owned and operated Hauser's Children's Clothing Store in Olyphant before retiring to Deerfield Beach, Fla. Helen was an avid reader, and traveled extensively when she was younger, but above all else she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving is a daughter, Sondra Hufford and husband, John of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Jeff Hufford and wife, Amy, of Austin, Texas; and Jennifer Hufford Roehm and husband, Greg, of Missouri City, Texas; great-grandchildren, Grant, Carter, Nicholas and Jack Roehm; and Hannah and Stella Hufford.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Beverly Hauser Stoeppler.
The funeral will be Sunday at 10 a.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with services by Rabbi Yisroel Brotsky. Interment to follow in the Dalton Jewish Cemetery.
There is no local shiva.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas, 5402 Arapaho Road, Dallas, TX 75248, or the donor's favorite charity.
To offer the family a condolence or for further information, visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 7, 2019