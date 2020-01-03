|
Helen J. Cerra, 92, formerly of Dunmore, died Wednesday at Abington Manor, where she had been a resident. She was the widow of Anthony Cerra, who died Feb. 1, 2013. The couple had been married for 65 years.
Born in Mayfield, she was the daughter of the late John and Josephine Rutkowski Kulesa. She was a graduate of West Scranton High School and a member of the former All Saints Parish in Dunmore. Helen worked in the garment industry most of her life.
An accomplished and talented seamstress, she created beautiful outfits that adorned her grandchildren throughout the years. Helen could draw, crochet, refinish and reupholster furniture. No task proved too daunting for Helen. She had a gift for gardening, whether flowers or vegetables, everything she touched blossomed and flourished under her care. Helen enjoyed cooking and entertaining, and her Italian Christmas Eve dinners will be missed, but will live on in many fond memories of fine food and camaraderie.
Helen was an avid bowler, a frequent traveler and a proud member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed precious moments with her family and socializing with her friends. She was a multi-talented woman with many interests, displaying a modest and unassuming demeanor.
Surviving are her sons, James and wife, Jean, of Coplay; and Anthony and wife, Ann Marie, of Clarks Summit; her daughter, Linda Padula and husband, Frank, of Lake Ariel; grandsons, Christian Cerra and A.J. Cerra and Frank Padula; and granddaughters, Jennifer Cerra Schweyer, Jenelle Cerra Melton, Leah Padula and Ashley Padula; three great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Eleanor Conrad and Mary Ann Gurz.
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, John, Frank, Joseph and Chester Kulesa.
A Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment and committal prayers will be conducted in Dunmore Cemetery.
Friends may call Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 3, 2020