Helen J. Scotchlas Ritz, 96, of Simpson, died Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the wife of Bernard Ritz, who died in 1996.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen J. Scotchlas Ritz.
Born in Simpson, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Kalamajka Scotchlas, she was educated in Simpson and spent most of her life in New York City. Helen was employed as a waitress and then cashier for Stouffer's Restaurants in Manhattan.
Helen was a member of St. Rose Parish/St. Michael's Church, Simpson. She was devoted to her daily rosary prayers. A fiercely independent woman, she kept her own residence until two months ago. In her later years she enjoyed being current on many topics and could always be found watching the news, reading the daily newspaper or completing crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her brother, Michael F. Scotchlas and his wife, Delores, Simpson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Frank, John, Edward and Walter Scotchlas; and a sister, Josephine Termina.
A blessing service will be conducted Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Interment will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Simpson.
Friends may call Wednesday from 3 to 5. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Memphis, Tenn. For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 1, 2019