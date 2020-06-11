|
|
Born Dec. 31, 1945, Helen Jean passed away peacefully at Prestige Manor in Belleview, Fla., under hospice care on Tuesday morning.
She was a graduate of St. Ann's School and parishioner of St. Ann's Basilica for many years until retiring to The Villages, Fla., in 2002. She worked at New York Life Insurance Co. until retirement, and also worked for Wes Freedman Jewelers in Scranton for many years.
Helen Jean leaves behind her loving husband of 43 years, Frank; son (Ret.) Lt. Col. Frank J.L. Brogna III (spouse, Michelle) Harrisburg, Pa.; and son, James (spouse, Laura) Mountain Top, Pa.; six grandchildren, Jacob Brogna and Mia Schaefer, Hartington, Neb.; Talia, Gianna and Mariana Brogna, Mountain Top, Pa.; and Gabriella Brogna, Harrisburg. She is also survived by an aunt, Irene Jankowski; and many beloved cousins, including her lifelong cousins and best friends, Peggy Barber, MaryAnn Lamperti, Marge Moran; and niece and nephew, Christopher and Christina Katchmar; and countless relatives and loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and John Katchmar; as well as her brother, John; and sister-in-law, Eleanor Katchmar.
Following her wishes, Helen Jean will be cremated under the direction of Baldwin Bros. Funeral Directors, The Villages, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you please consider a memorial gift to Prestige Manor, 6333 SE Babb Road, Belleview, FL 34420, in Helen Jean's name.
A private service will be scheduled with family in Northeast Pennsylvania during the month of July.
Published in Scranton Times on June 11, 2020