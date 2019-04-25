Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen K. Tates. View Sign Service Information Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home 2025 Green Ridge St Dunmore , PA 18512 (570)-344-1819 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen K. Tates, 90, of Jefferson Heights, RR Lake Ariel, died Wednesday at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Tates, on Dec. 24, 1983.



Born March 6, 1929, in Dunmore, the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Marhevka Kokosky, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School and a member of St. Eulalia's Church in Roaring Brook Twp. Helen retired from IBM in New York on Jan. 31, 1993 after a career of 35 years, where she held managerial positions in business control and financial analysis.



Helen loved all animals and leaves behind her beloved cat, Carmel.



The family wishes to thank Valerie Gallo and the team of caregivers who took wonderful care of Helen in her home, and Dr. Nicholas Dodge and office manager, Sandy.



Helen is survived by her sister, Dorothy Lesnefsky, Munster, Ind.; and brother-in-law, Thomas Moran, Las Vegas. She was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews, Ann Marie Kumpas, Rosemary Kovich, Joan Eibach, Dr. Edward Lesnefsky, Dr. Mary Helen Lesnefsky, Paul Lesnefsky and Patricia Gower; and her many grandnieces and grandnephews. She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Azzarelli, Ann Creedon, Theresa Cerny and Joanne Moran.



The funeral will be Saturday from the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Moscow. Interment, All Saints Cemetery, Hollisterville.



Friends may call Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 25, 2019

