Helen Kovatch, 95, Taylor, died Thursday evening at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the widow of George Kovatch, who died May 1, 1998.
Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Walter and Helen Borowski Zimorowicz, she was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Church, Scranton, the Taylor and Moosic Senior Citizens and volunteered at the Taylor Nursing Home, now the Riverside Nursing and Rehab Center. Helen had been employed by High Grade Pants, Taylor, and Brooks Pants, Scranton.
She was a faithful and devoted 95-year-member of her church, where she was active making pierogis, cooking and baking for the church festivals for many years. She was an avid bingo player who was well known in the bingo community. Helen always had a home for a stray bird or cat. She had a great sense of humor; she loved well and was well loved.
Surviving are sons, Edward and wife, Aurelia; Robert and wife, Eileen, Taylor; and daughter, Gloria Phillips and husband, Dr. Thomas, Doylestown; grandchildren, Charles Kovatch, Washington, D.C.; Melissa Kovatch, Newtown; Brian Kovatch and wife, Denise, Gilbertsville; Anthony Kovatch, Scranton; Diandra Berry and husband, Daniel, Holly Springs, N.C.; and Kyle Phillips, Doylestown; great-grandchildren, Zack Kovatch, Katherine Kovatch, Jada Kovatch, Chelsea Kovatch and Dalton Berry; many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Dr. Jeff Kovatch and his wife, Dr. Paige Muellerleile, Huntingdon, W.Va.; brothers and sisters, Frank Zimorowicz, Mary Naumovitz, Lottie Vitalanese, Jessie DeCarlo, Jennie Krukowski, Stanley Zimorowicz and Zigmont Zimorowicz.
Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Monday from the Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1309 W. Locust St., Scranton. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to SS. Peter and Paul Church or the Polish National Shrine of Czestochowa, Doylestown.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 10, 2019