Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home
409 N Main St
Old Forge, PA 18518
(570) 562-1901
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home
409 N Main St
Old Forge, PA 18518
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home
409 N Main St
Old Forge, PA 18518
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Church,
1309 W. Locust St
Scranton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Kovatch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Kovatch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Kovatch Obituary
Helen Kovatch, 95, Taylor, died Thursday evening at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the widow of George Kovatch, who died May 1, 1998.

Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Walter and Helen Borowski Zimorowicz, she was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Church, Scranton, the Taylor and Moosic Senior Citizens and volunteered at the Taylor Nursing Home, now the Riverside Nursing and Rehab Center. Helen had been employed by High Grade Pants, Taylor, and Brooks Pants, Scranton.

She was a faithful and devoted 95-year-member of her church, where she was active making pierogis, cooking and baking for the church festivals for many years. She was an avid bingo player who was well known in the bingo community. Helen always had a home for a stray bird or cat. She had a great sense of humor; she loved well and was well loved.

Surviving are sons, Edward and wife, Aurelia; Robert and wife, Eileen, Taylor; and daughter, Gloria Phillips and husband, Dr. Thomas, Doylestown; grandchildren, Charles Kovatch, Washington, D.C.; Melissa Kovatch, Newtown; Brian Kovatch and wife, Denise, Gilbertsville; Anthony Kovatch, Scranton; Diandra Berry and husband, Daniel, Holly Springs, N.C.; and Kyle Phillips, Doylestown; great-grandchildren, Zack Kovatch, Katherine Kovatch, Jada Kovatch, Chelsea Kovatch and Dalton Berry; many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Dr. Jeff Kovatch and his wife, Dr. Paige Muellerleile, Huntingdon, W.Va.; brothers and sisters, Frank Zimorowicz, Mary Naumovitz, Lottie Vitalanese, Jessie DeCarlo, Jennie Krukowski, Stanley Zimorowicz and Zigmont Zimorowicz.

Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Monday from the Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1309 W. Locust St., Scranton. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to SS. Peter and Paul Church or the Polish National Shrine of Czestochowa, Doylestown.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now