Funeral services have been scheduled for Helen Kovatch, 95, Old Forge, who died Thursday.
Services will be held 9 a.m. Monday from the Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1309 W. Locust St., Scranton. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Dr. Jeffrey Kovatch and his wife, Dr. Paige Muellerleile, of Huntingdon, W.Va.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 11, 2019