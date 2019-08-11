Home

Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home
409 N Main St
Old Forge, PA 18518
(570) 562-1901
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home
409 N Main St
Old Forge, PA 18518
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home
409 N Main St
Old Forge, PA 18518
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Church,
1309 W. Locust St
Scranton, PA
Helen Kovatch Obituary
Funeral services have been scheduled for Helen Kovatch, 95, Old Forge, who died Thursday.

Services will be held 9 a.m. Monday from the Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1309 W. Locust St., Scranton. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Dr. Jeffrey Kovatch and his wife, Dr. Paige Muellerleile, of Huntingdon, W.Va.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 11, 2019
