Helen "Aunt Helen" Kraycinovich, 93, a resident of Dickson City, died Tuesday morning at the Scranton Health Care Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, best friend and partner of 46 years, Peter Kraycinovich, who died Jan. 7, 1993.
Born in Dickson City, daughter of the late David and Mary Oprisko Kalaha, she was a faithful member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. She was a 1944 graduate of Dickson City High School and before retirement, she had been employed as a quality control inspector in the food service industry in New Jersey.
Helen was known as Aunt Helen to her many nieces and nephews, and their friends as well. She would like to thank them for being there for her through her illness and the many holidays they spent together. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are three grandsons, Peter, Michael and Matthew Kraycinovich; two great-grandchildren, Peter F. and Panelape Kraycinovich; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a son, Peter, who was her light and joy; brother, Walter Kalaha; sisters, Mary Ann Makala, Sonia Novak and Patricia "Pat" Dragowski; and a sister-in-law, Mary Kalaha.
There will be no public calling hours. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp.
Arrangements Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on June 11, 2020