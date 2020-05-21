Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Helen Miller
Helen L. Miller Obituary
Helen L. Miller, 99, of Clarks Summit, passed away Tuesday at home in the presence of her family. She was the widow of Edward J. Miller Jr., who died April 29, 1969.

Born June 2, 1920, to the late Frank and Amelia Thauer Lidy, Helen graduated from Dupont High School and Scranton Lackawanna Business College. She worked in the office of the Salvation Army in Scranton for several years. After raising her daughter, she was employed as a seamstress in the garment industry and then in the office of Glenwood Products until retirement.

Helen was devoted to church and family, always ready to lend a helping hand when needed. She especially enjoyed family dinners and summer holiday picnics.

Surviving are daughter, Donna Burke and husband, Jim, with whom she resided; grandsons, David Burke and wife, Kelly; Dennis Burke and wife, Lisa, of Carbondale; granddaughter, Tammy Kwolek and husband, Peter, of Clarks Summit; great-grandchildren, Kelly Kwolek, Heather Kwolek, Leah Burke, Frank Burke and Holly Burke; brothers-in-law, Joseph Smarkusky and Harry Reese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Lidy; and sisters, Jessie Mackey, Betty Smarkusky and Thelma Reese.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Penetar and Mary, and the compassionate, caring nurses of Traditional Home Health and Hospice for their love and support during her illness.

A private service will be held with interment at Fairview Memorial Park in Elmhurst. Services by Pastor David Walker.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethel United Methodist Church, 223 Falls Road, Dalton, PA 18414.
Published in Scranton Times on May 21, 2020
