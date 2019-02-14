Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen L. Puchalik. View Sign





Born in Taylor, daughter of the late Joseph and Lottie Nareswka Yancilla, she was employed as a seamstress and also worked in the United States Army as a nurses aide during WWII. Helen was an active member of Holy Cross Church in Harrison, N.J., where she spent many years. She was a volunteer for the Red Cross and a member of the Harrison Senior Center, with whom she enjoyed traveling and trips to Atlantic City.



Surviving are a son, Michael Puchalik and wife, Laura, Clarks Summit; two grandchildren, Jason and Avalon; and a great-grandchild, Lylan.



She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Walter and Tony Yancilla; and a sister, Sophie.



Services are private at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements by the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.





2908 Birney Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

