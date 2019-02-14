Helen L. Puchalik, 98, died Monday at Abington Manor. She was the widow of Edward Puchalik.
|
Born in Taylor, daughter of the late Joseph and Lottie Nareswka Yancilla, she was employed as a seamstress and also worked in the United States Army as a nurses aide during WWII. Helen was an active member of Holy Cross Church in Harrison, N.J., where she spent many years. She was a volunteer for the Red Cross and a member of the Harrison Senior Center, with whom she enjoyed traveling and trips to Atlantic City.
Surviving are a son, Michael Puchalik and wife, Laura, Clarks Summit; two grandchildren, Jason and Avalon; and a great-grandchild, Lylan.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Walter and Tony Yancilla; and a sister, Sophie.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.
Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home
2908 Birney Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 344-5633
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 14, 2019