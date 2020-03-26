|
|
Helen L. Spencer, 95, of Clarks Summit, died Monday evening at Abington Manor, South Abington Twp., with her devoted daughter at her side. She was the widow of James Claire Spencer. The couple was married more than 73 years.
Born in Newton Twp., she was the daughter of the late James and Helen LaCoe Vanderburg. She graduated from Newton High School and went on to Lackawanna Business School. She was a member of the Clarks Green United Methodist Church. Before her retirement, she worked for 10 years at the Scranton Fabric Center.
Helen enjoyed camping trips with friends and family. She mastered the arts of sewing, knitting and homemade strawberry jam. She spent many evenings playing Pinochle and you could count on her having the winning ace in the end. She would always offer comfort in her home with a hot cup of tea or coffee and a tin of her freshly baked cookies. Helen's family was of primary importance to her. More than anything, her face would light up when her great-grandchildren came to visit.
Surviving are daughter, Beth Urso, Dalton; brother, Kenneth Vanderburg, Factoryville; two sisters, Alberta Ciero, Bloomsburg; and Louise DeLucy, Wesley Village, Pittston; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Spencer; grandchildren, Jill Beckwith and husband, Andrew; Erin Totaro and husband, Michael; Adam Spencer, Benjamin Bolus and James Bolus; and five great-grandchildren, Madeline, Michael and Lila Luna Beckwith, and Chloe and Avery Totaro.
She was preceded in death by a son, Dirk Spencer; brothers, William and James Vanderburg; and sisters, Charlotte Pallman, Huldah Stevens and Hazel Vanderburg.
A graveside service was held at the Clarks Green Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 26, 2020