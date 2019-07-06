Helen M. Cencetti, 89, of Old Forge, died Thursday afternoon, July 4, in the emergency room of Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the widow of Armand "Herman" Cencetti, her loving husband of 67 years, who preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 2017.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, daughter of the late John and Helen Kuren Bobyak, she received her education in the Wilkes-Barre GAR School District. She was employed as a seamstress in the area garment industry and held membership in the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union. Helen was a parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge.



Helen greatly enjoyed sewing and baking. She will be remembered by so many in her family for having taught her granddaughter, Erica, a tremendous amount about cooking, beginning at a young age. Helen was known to be a nurse to all who needed care in her family throughout the years. Her legacy will always point to the fact that her family was the very center of her life.



Surviving are two daughters, Janet Knox and husband, Jim, of North Attleborough, Mass.; and Karen Stolan and husband, Jack, with whom she resided in Old Forge; a son, Carl Cencetti and wife, Jean Marie, of Harleysville; grandchildren, Allison Knox, C.J. Cencetti, John and Erica Stolan, and Armand Cencetti III; a great-granddaughter; and nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Armand Cencetti Jr.; and a brother, John Bobyak.



The funeral will begin Thursday at 9:15 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment services will follow in Old Forge Cemetery.



Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com or the funeral home Facebook page.

Published in Scranton Times from July 6 to July 7, 2019