Services have been scheduled for Helen M. Roche Costa, 93, formerly of Dalton, Clarks Green and West Scranton, who died Sunday at Green Ridge Health Care Center in Scranton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, celebrated by Rev. Richard Fox with homily by Deacon Joseph Donovan. Burial, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scranton. Those wishing to attend the funeral are asked to go directly to the church. Relatives and friends may pay their respects Saturday from 10 until Mass.
Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2019