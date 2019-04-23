Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen M. Diakun. View Sign Service Information Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home 1030 N Main Ave Scranton , PA 18508 (570)-344-6512 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen M. Diakun, 87, a longtime resident of Scranton, died in Virginia on April 13.



Born in Scranton to Anthony and Helen Stack (formerly Yunas) and known as "Stackie," she graduated from Scranton Technical High School and was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. She worked at the Scranton Gas & Water Co. prior to meeting her husband, Robert Diakun, of Scranton. During her married life, she lived in New Jersey and Texas before returning to Scranton following the death of her husband in 1990. She moved to Virginia last year.



Helen is survived by daughters, Pamela Diakun, of Virginia; and Roberta Diakun, of Connecticut; sons-in-law, John Thomas and Mark Corbae; and granddaughters, Janelle and Shelby Thomas; as well as cousins residing in Scranton.



Private services were conducted at the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Committal and interment services took place at St. John's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.



Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.

