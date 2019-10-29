|
|
Helen M. Passo of Scranton died Sunday at the Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center following an illness. She was the widow of Joseph Passo, who died 1974.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret Lee Kaskey. Educated in Scranton schools, Helen was employed in the local garment industry and retired from Vermont Sportswear after many years of service.
She was a woman of strong faith; her family was the most important thing in her life. She enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for all to enjoy. She liked movies and spending time with her family and friends. Her life was one of prayer, service and giving. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was a member of St. Ann's Basilica Parish, where she served as a Eucharistic minister and was involved with RICA and volunteered her service to St. Mary's Villa Auxiliary.
Surviving are her daughter, JoAnne Finan and husband, Donald, Taylor; a son, Patrick Passo and wife, Janice, Pottsville; granddaughter, Nicole Kreidler and husband, Brad; two great-grandsons, A.J. Grasso and Ian Mascioli; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Anthony Grasso; and the "Golden Girls," Theresa Fordiani, Fay Terrinoni and Lillian Passo.
The funeral will be Thursday with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Basilica Monastery Church, 1233 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst, will be private at the convenience of the family.
Family and friends are kindly invited to pay their respects Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted and are under the care of the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 29, 2019