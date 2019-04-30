Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen M. Roche Costa. View Sign Service Information Kearney Funeral Homes 125 North Main Avenue Scranton , PA 18504 (570)-342-8345 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen M. Roche Costa, 93, formerly of Dalton, Clarks Green and West Scranton, died Sunday evening at Green Ridge Health Care Center in Scranton. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 27 years, Lawrence (Larry) F. Costa, on Jan. 26, 2007.



Born in West Scranton on March 14, 1926, daughter of the late Joseph and Amelia Garcia Roche, Helen was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School in West Scranton. Upon graduation, she worked for the family business, Roche's Grocery Store in West Scranton. Later, she worked in the payroll department of Lackawanna Optical, the business she and her former husband, Robert W. Scott, owned in Scranton. She ultimately retired from the laboratory department of Lackawanna Medical Group, also in Scranton. Helen was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Church in West Scranton.



In addition to cooking, Helen enjoyed backyard cookouts, dining out with family and friends, playing Scrabble and traveling with Larry. Their adventures included flying to various destinations such as Antigua, Mexico, Bermuda and the New England states in their co-owned Cessna. Helen adored animals, especially her grand-pup Hailey, yet nothing gave her more joy than being with her family. She will be forever missed.



She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Scott Butchko and husband, Robert, Clarks Summit; and Susan Scott Vandermark and husband, William, Cinnaminson, N.J.; four grandchildren, Kristen Butchko; Jason Butchko and wife, Nina; Alicia Elliott and husband, E.J.; and Tiffany Vandermark; eight great-grandchildren, Andreas, Hendrik, Ryan, Taylor, Jake, Brooke, Kelsey and Avery; and nieces, Mary Haag and Anne Roche; and nephew, Paul Roche.



She was also preceded in death by brothers, Gerard Roche, on Sept. 1, 2018, and infant, Joseph.



Her family wishes to extend its deepest gratitude to the entire staff of Green Ridge Health Care Center, doctor and family friend Frank Milani, and Dr. Nicholas Dodge; and to Helen's dear friend, Wilma Glasgow, for their collective kindness, care and compassion to both Helen and her family throughout the years.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor, with homily by Deacon Joseph Donovan, cousin. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scranton.



Those wishing to attend the funeral are asked to go directly to the church. Relatives and friends may pay their respects Saturday from 10 until Mass.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to either Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.



Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave a condolence.

Helen M. Roche Costa, 93, formerly of Dalton, Clarks Green and West Scranton, died Sunday evening at Green Ridge Health Care Center in Scranton. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 27 years, Lawrence (Larry) F. Costa, on Jan. 26, 2007.Born in West Scranton on March 14, 1926, daughter of the late Joseph and Amelia Garcia Roche, Helen was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School in West Scranton. Upon graduation, she worked for the family business, Roche's Grocery Store in West Scranton. Later, she worked in the payroll department of Lackawanna Optical, the business she and her former husband, Robert W. Scott, owned in Scranton. She ultimately retired from the laboratory department of Lackawanna Medical Group, also in Scranton. Helen was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Church in West Scranton.In addition to cooking, Helen enjoyed backyard cookouts, dining out with family and friends, playing Scrabble and traveling with Larry. Their adventures included flying to various destinations such as Antigua, Mexico, Bermuda and the New England states in their co-owned Cessna. Helen adored animals, especially her grand-pup Hailey, yet nothing gave her more joy than being with her family. She will be forever missed.She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Scott Butchko and husband, Robert, Clarks Summit; and Susan Scott Vandermark and husband, William, Cinnaminson, N.J.; four grandchildren, Kristen Butchko; Jason Butchko and wife, Nina; Alicia Elliott and husband, E.J.; and Tiffany Vandermark; eight great-grandchildren, Andreas, Hendrik, Ryan, Taylor, Jake, Brooke, Kelsey and Avery; and nieces, Mary Haag and Anne Roche; and nephew, Paul Roche.She was also preceded in death by brothers, Gerard Roche, on Sept. 1, 2018, and infant, Joseph.Her family wishes to extend its deepest gratitude to the entire staff of Green Ridge Health Care Center, doctor and family friend Frank Milani, and Dr. Nicholas Dodge; and to Helen's dear friend, Wilma Glasgow, for their collective kindness, care and compassion to both Helen and her family throughout the years.A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor, with homily by Deacon Joseph Donovan, cousin. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scranton.Those wishing to attend the funeral are asked to go directly to the church. Relatives and friends may pay their respects Saturday from 10 until Mass.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to either Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave a condolence. Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.