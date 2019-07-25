|
|
Helen Marie McCann, 89, of Lake Ariel, died Tuesday at her home. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald E. McCann.
Born March 25, 1930, in Honesdale, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Florence Melody Theobald.
Also surviving are her daughter, Colleen McCann; brother, Jack Theobald and wife, Pauline; sister, Jean Theobald; and brother-in-law, Merlin Mang.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, Lake Ariel. All attending are asked to meet at the church. Interment will follow in Indian Orchard Cemetery.
Friends may visit Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.
Published in Scranton Times on July 25, 2019