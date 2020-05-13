|
Helen Marie Nickel, 93, of Scranton, died Sunday at Allied Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton from COVID-19 complications.
Born in Scranton on Feb. 4, 1927, she was the daughter of the late August and Augusta Nickel. Helen spent her formative years in the Hill Section of Scranton and she attended Scranton public schools. She was employed by the Jacobsen Hat Factory until its closing and was then hired by the Globe Store where she worked until her retirement. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Scranton.
Helen lived at Mulberry Towers in Scranton for 27 years. She had many friends and spent her spare time doing arts and crafts. Many of the items adorned her apartment. Some were gifts but they all had a special meaning to her. Helen loved living downtown, which gave her easy access to all her favorite activities of daily living including lunch at her favorite restaurants, especially the Charl-Mont. No greater joy did Helen have than being with her brothers and sisters for the holidays and summer picnics. She truly was a special person.
Surviving are a brother, John Nickel, Cedar Grove, N.J.; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, William and Thomas; sisters, Mary Noon and Frances Lyons, who died April 27 at Allied Services due to the coronavirus.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.
