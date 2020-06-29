Home

Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
View Map
Helen Mary Dunick Carey Obituary

Services have been scheduled for Helen Mary Dunick Carey, 93, formerly of Old Forge, who died Thursday morning.

A blessing service will be Wednesday at noon at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Parish Cemetery, Duryea.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday from 11 a.m. until services. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.


Published in Scranton Times on June 29, 2020
