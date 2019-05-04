Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Matoushek. View Sign Service Information Jones & Brennan Funeral Home 430 Main Street Forest City , PA 18421 (570)-785-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Matoushek, 87, of Vestal, N.Y., and formerly of Skaneateles, N.Y., died Thursday at UHS Wilson Medical Center, Johnson City, N.Y. She was the wife of Paul F. Matoushek. The couple had been married for 63 years.



Born in Union Dale, daughter of the late Peter and Catherine Hutnik Bendyk, she was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, Union Dale. Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Also surviving are three daughters, Paulette Furnia and husband, Robert, Surfside Beach, S.C.; Ann Meek and husband, Charles, Phoenix, Md.; and Maria Sykora and companion, Roger Forbes, Gilbert, Ariz.; four granddaughters; two grandsons; a great-grandson; a brother, Walter Bendyk, Hyde Park, N.Y.; a sister, Antionette Terry, Pleasant Mount; and several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Ann Merek; and four brothers, Joseph, John, Steve and Paul Bendyk.



The funeral will be Monday with funeral Liturgy at 11 a.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 2105 Belmont Turnpike, Union Dale. Interment will follow in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Union Dale.



Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.



For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

