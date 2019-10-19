|
|
Helen Michko died at the age of 93 on Tuesday, Oct. 15, in Sayreville, N.J., after a courageous battle with colon cancer. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Vincent Michko.
Born in Arlington, Pa., on March 14, 1926, to the late Walter and Lucy (Matistic) Zomro, she attended school in Arlington and Hamlin, Pa.
Helen worked on the family farm until going to work in Hawley at Vacca Silk Mill.
She married Vincent Michko on June 14, 1947, and lived in Lake Ariel until 1950 when she moved to Sayreville, N.J. She was a stay-at- home mother with four children. In 1962, she went to work at Mako Sportswear in South River, N.J., for 26 years. She was chairlady of the ILGWU union for nine years until her retirement in August 1987. Upon her retirement, she moved back to Lake Ariel, Pa.
She enjoyed Polka music, sewing, cooking, gardening and visits with her family.
She was a loving mother to her children, James (Patricia Bruzik), Newton, N.J.; Sharon (Martin Gray), North Brunswick, N.J.; Lawrence, Sayreville, N.J.; and Edward, Old Bridge, N.J.; and grandchildren, Donald Gray (Joelle Dollak), North Brunswick, N.J.; Jeffrey Gray, Old Bridge N.J.; Christina (Michael Chamberlain), Old Bridge N.J.; and Michelle Gray, Old Bridge, N.J.; Kaitlyn and Allison Michko, Newton, N.J.; and Amanda and Britney Michko, Old Bridge, N.J.
Helen adored her three great-grandchildren, Meghan and twins, Lauren and Daniel Gray.
She is also survived by her sister, Rose (Thomas) Wargo, Lake Ariel; and sister-in-law, Florence (William) Zomro, New York; and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was predeceased by her sisters, Estelle (Stanley Pruss), Lake Ariel, Pa.; Jean (John Stefanowicz), Florida; Loretta (Ed Miller), Brooklyn, N.Y.; Lucille (Paul Poduch), Brooklyn, N.Y.; Sophie (Howard Austin), Red Bank, N.J.; and brothers, Alfred Zomro (Irene Zoryczka), Durham, Pa.; William Zomro, Clark, N.J.; and Peter Zomro (Stella Szewczyk), Clark, N.J.; two infant brothers, Walter and Richard.
Helen was a member of Our Lady of Victories Church in Sayreville, N.J., since 1951.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, pastor.
Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel.
Interment, All Saints Cemetery, Hollisterville.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Helen's name to .
For directions, to share a memory or to leave a condolence to the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 19, 2019