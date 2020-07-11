Home

Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Helen Mokis

Helen Mokis Obituary

Helen Mokis, 95, of Scranton, died Wednesday at Green Ridge Care Center. She was the widow of Michael Mokis, who died in 1974.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Samuel and Mary Sokolowsky, she attended West Scranton High School and was a member of St. Ann's Basilica. Before retirement, she worked for Waite & Bond Cigar Co. and Hillcrest Lamp Shade Co. A former manager of the Ukranian Club, Helen enjoyed hosting holiday dinners and trips to the West Scranton Senior Center. Most of all, she loved spending time with her daughter and granddaughter.

Surviving are a daughter, Mary Ellen Neutts, Scranton; granddaughter, Tammy Neutts, Scranton; three sisters, Pauline Sokolowsky, Scranton; Dolores Everett and husband, Edward, Harford; and Gloria Polishan and husband, Paul, Old Forge; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and John Sokolowsky; sister, Marian McMyne; son-in-law, Jerry Neutts; and companion of 28 years, Anthony Cognetti Sr.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Green Ridge Care Center for the excellent care and compassion they provided.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica, Scranton. Interment, St. Michael's Orthodox Cemetery, Taylor. Arrangements by Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.


