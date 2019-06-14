Helen Murray, 89, of the Minooka section of Scranton, passed away Thursday, with her family by her side. She was the widow of William P. Murray, who died March 21, 2008. They celebrated 53 years of marriage at the time of his passing.



Born in Minooka, the youngest child of John and Catherine McNally Barrett, she was a 1947 graduate of Minooka High School and a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Parish, Minooka.



One of the greatest joys of her life, second only to being Nana, was working as the secretary to numerous principals at John F. Kennedy School in South Scranton. She loved each and every child as if they were her own and her co-workers were like a second family to her. We will always cherish the kindness shown to our Mom by the faculty and friends of Kennedy.



The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caring staff of St. Mary's Villa.



Surviving are her three children, Cathy Morrell and husband, Bill, Moscow; Joe Murray and wife, Janet, and Colleen Kelly and husband, Paul, Scranton; 12 grandchildren, Molly, Megan and Billy Morrell, Ryan (Lauren), Bill, Patrick and Sarah Murray, Drew (Michele), Billy, Eileen, Katie and Jack Kelly; two great-grandsons, Silas and Henry. Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Jane Murray Burke; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by brothers, Joe, Gene, Jack and Billy; and sister, Mary McCarthy. Also preceding her in death were numerous cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and a nephew, Joseph McCarthy.



The funeral will be Saturday, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Davis Street. Viewing will be in the church from 9 to 11. Arrangements are under the care of the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's memory to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 or call 570-706-2400.

