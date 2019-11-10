Home

Gordon B Garrett Funeral Home Inc
303 N Washington St
Titusville, PA 16354
(814) 827-2631
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gordon B Garrett Funeral Home Inc
303 N Washington St
Titusville, PA 16354
Helen N. Nicodem Obituary
Helen N. Nicodem, formerly of Scranton, died Wednesday in Titusville after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank.

Born in Scranton, Helen was the daughter of the late John Williams Nicholas and the late Grace Nicholas Driesbach. She was raised by foster parents, her aunt and uncle, the late Elmer and Helen Evans Schoen of Scranton. Helen graduated from Scranton Technical High School and was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

She worked at the Scranton Public Library. Always an avid reader, it was an ideal position for her to follow some of her many interests such as history, government, politics and current events.

Helen was a person who loved laughter and jokes, and was quite proficient at getting off one liners to the delight of everyone.

She is survived by three daughters, Janis Frankhouser and husband, Harry, of Mt. Joy; Leah Carter and husband, Joseph, of Titusville; and Molly York and husband, James, of Brandon, Fla.; five grandchildren, Rachel and Allison Carter; and Sarah, Emily and Andrew York and his wife, Damaris. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Stephen Evans Nicodem; foster sister, Jane Schoen Antrim; and brother, Robert D. Nicholas.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 10, 2019
