Helen Paparelli, 93, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at her home in Eynon, Pa., following a brief illness.



Helen was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was steadfast in her love of family and friends, and was kind, gracious and giving to all. She lived quietly, independently and with an indomitable spirit. Helen was a talented seamstress and accomplished cook. One of her greatest joys was gathering her loved ones together to share a meal. She will be intensely missed and always remembered for her gentle smile and the sparkle in her eyes. Helen was a devout member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She was comforted and inspired by her faith and love of the Blessed Virgin Mary.



Helen is survived by her sons, Joseph Paparelli (wife Marita); and Jerry Paparelli, both of Peckville, Pa.; daughter, Janice Paparelli Cooke, of Cypress, Texas; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Joseph R. Paparelli; parents, Joseph and Margaret (Kozlowski) Krzywicki; brother, Walter Krywicki; and sister, Elizabeth Golubieski.



Funeral services will be Monday, June 24, 2019, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Czestochowa Church, Eynon. Interment will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery, Blakely.



Viewing hours will be held Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville, Pa.



For directions or online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 22, 2019