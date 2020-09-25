Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
570-876-2750
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Munley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen R. Munley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen R. Munley Obituary

Helen Munley, 91, of Archbald, died Wednesday at Mid Valley Health Care Center, Peckville. She was the widow of Vincent P. Munley, who died in 1988.

Helen was born in Carbondale, March 30, 1929, daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Carden Neary. She graduated second in her class at Benjamin Franklin High School. Helen was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald. She served as a Eucharistic minister and lector and was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society.

The family wishes to extend its deepest appreciation for the loving care provided to Helen during her final years, first at Allied Terrace and then at the Mid Valley Health Care Center.

Surviving are five children, Vincent Munley and wife, Nancy, Bethlehem; Michael Munley and wife, Betty, Pine City, N.Y.; Joseph Munley, Archbald; Cathy Rovinsky and husband, Jerry, Archbald; and Marie Munley, Hughestown.

She is also survived by four sisters, Rose Marie Pauken, Toledo, Ohio; Isabell Yanchek, Mechanicsburg; Jean Hoppel, Scranton; and Joan Scavo, Carbondale; and grandchildren, Erin Mierzwa and husband, Aaron; V. Kavan Munley; Meg Stone and husband, Greg; Marc Munley and wife, Kerri; Beth Monroe; Maria Brown and husband, Malcolm; Maura Munley; Michael Rovinsky and wife, Maura; Scott Rovinsky; and Ann Joyce and husband, Frank; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a son, David; a brother, Frederick Neary; and sisters, Peggy Klikus, Edith Mae Lomeo and Ann Didato.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that anyone wishing to honor Helen's memory please consider making a donation to the Christ the King Parish Altar and Rosary Society.

Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -