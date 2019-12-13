|
Helen R. Viercinski Lukachko, 88, of Taylor, entered eternal rest Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Mountain View Care Center. She is survived by her loving husband, Paul, of 67 years, who was by her side until the very end of their love story.
Born August 16, 1931, in Old Forge, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Julia Borinski Viercinski. She was a graduate of Taylor High School, class of 1948. It was love at first sight for Paul and Helen, meeting at Taylor High School and sharing a love that endured for 73 years. Helen worked in the garment industry and retired from Heritage Children Daycare Center, where she provided loving care and nurturing. She was a lifelong member of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Old Forge, until its closure. Throughout the years, Helen enjoyed sewing, especially making clothing and drapery. She was proud of her Polish heritage and was excellent at creating many ethnic dishes.
The Lukachko family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Mountain View Care Center, Bella Bay, for the care and comfort they provided to them during this most difficult time.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Helen Morohovech, Taylor; and a brother, Stanley Viercinski and wife, Marion, Old Forge; her grandpuppy, Izzy, who brought her much joy the past few years; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Alan Morohovech, who died Sept. 6, 2019; and brothers, Walter, John, Felix and Anthony Jr. Viercinski.
Family and friends are invited to attend Helen's funeral on Monday, Dec. 16, beginning at 9:15 a.m. at the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Friends may call Sunday, Dec. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 13, 2019