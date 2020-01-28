Home

Jones & Brennan Funeral Home
430 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3500
Helen Rebernik Skarbez Obituary
Helen Rebernik Skarbez of Vandling, and recently of Browndale, passed away on Sunday of natural causes at the age of 97. Her husband, Edmund, died in 1998; the couple had been married for 48 years.

Born in Browndale, daughter of the late Joseph and Bertha Rozic Rebernik, she attended school in Vandling, and was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City. She worked in the local garment industry and devoted her life to caring for her family. Helen enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, crocheting and quilting.

The family would like to thank Carol Gamalia and Sandy Ravnikar for their compassionate and loving care through Sinclair Home Health for the last four years.

She is survived by her sons, Edmund Skarbez and special friend, Mary Hubal; and Thomas Skarbez and wife, Joan, Browndale; a sister, Albina Butts, Green Brook, N.J.; three grandchildren, Richard Skarbez, Melbourne, Australia; Kathryn Skarbez and husband, Brian Demers, Granby, Mass.; Jason Skarbez and wife, Erin, Mayfield; Helen's great-grandson, Luke Skarbez; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Joseph, Edward, Albert and Stanley Rebernik; and five sisters, Mary Shuma, Bertha Heuer, Cecelia Loyal, Angeline Debevec and Margaret O'Malley.

The funeral will be Thursday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Delaware Street, Forest City, to be celebrated by the Rev. Stephen Krawontka, pastor. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City.

Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City,; and Thursday at the church from 9 until Mass time.

For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 28, 2020
