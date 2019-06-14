Home

Helen S. Lupyak Obituary
Helen S. Lupyak, 100, Simpson, died Thursday morning at home. Her husband, George Lupyak, died in 1957.

Born Jan. 16, 1919, in Simpson, the daughter of the late Stanley and Nellie Zielenskie, she was member of St. Michael's Church and the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union.

Helen liked to crochet, watch her soap operas and listen to polka music. She also enjoyed watching the hummingbirds outside her home. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Surviving are three children, George Lupyak, Simpson; Helen Miller, North Carolina; and John Lupyak, Simpson; grandchildren, Deborah Miller, Peckville; Michael Miller, North Carolina; and Teresa Reynolds, North Carolina; a great-granddaughter, Mariah; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by siblings, Frank, George, Stan, Tony, Sylvester and Sophie.

Viewing will be Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 9:30 in St. Michael's Church, Simpson. Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Simpson.

Condolences: www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 14, 2019
