Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
Helen Schoonover dies at (Radowski) 100

Helen Schoonover dies at (Radowski) 100 Obituary

Helen (Radowski) Schoonover, 100 years young and of Scranton, passed away Saturday morning at Green Ridge Health Care Center after an illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Aaron Schoonover Sr., on Aug. 3, 2003, after celebrating an amazing 65 years of marriage.

Born on May 30, 1920, in Hooversville, Helen was the daughter of the late Adam and Katherine (Martish) Radowski. Educated in Scranton schools, she then spent her life raising and nurturing her family, a family that would extend four generations by the time she passed away.

She loved sewing and was an amazing cook, however what she'll always be remembered for is her kindness, care for others and deep love for her family. To be forever missed, her legacy would long live on.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Joan Gerrity and husband, Henry, of Scranton; five adoring grandchildren, Carole Hughes, Sherri Alfano, Henry Gerrity III, Julie Krzywiec and Aaron Schoonover III; eight great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Her son, Aaron Schoonover II, on April 2; and siblings, Mary Cordona and John and George Radowski, also preceded her in death.

Her family would like to acknowledge both the entire staff of Green Ridge Health Care Center and Dr. Nicholas Dodge for the years of their collective care, kindness and compassion.

Private blessing services by the Rev. Richard Fox, St. Patrick's Parish pastor, will be from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with burial to follow at Dunmore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen's name to , c/o 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave your condolences.


