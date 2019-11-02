|
Helen Senio, 94, died Thursday at the Gardens of Green Ridge, Scranton. She was the wife of Peter Senio. They had been married 71 years.
Born in Jermyn, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Cholka Kantor. Helen graduated from Jermyn High School in 1944 and lived in Schenectady, N.Y., and Pittsburgh, where her husband was employed by GE and Westinghouse. She and her husband resided in Jermyn for 10 years before her residence at Green Ridge Gardens. She appreciated the care by all the staff.
While in Pittsburgh, she was a member of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Monongahela, where she participated in many church functions. She also attended night classes for American, Chinese and Japanese style cuisines. In the summer, she enjoyed flower and vegetable gardens.
She was preceded in death by seven brothers, four sisters and a son, Allan.
Surviving are nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
Funeral services will be Monday at 9:30 a.m. from St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 305 Walnut St. Jermyn, with the Very Rev. John Kowalczyk officiating. A viewing at the church will be Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. Parastas service to follow at 5 p.m. Interment, parish cemetery. Arrangements by Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 2, 2019