Helen Solensky, 95, Throop, died Thursday at the Green Ridge Care Center.



Born in Throop, on May 24, 1924, the daughter of the late John and Pearl Reda Schultz, she was a graduate of Throop High School and continued her education at the State Hospital School of Nursing. She married Frank Solensky, and they moved to Elmont, N.Y. After his passing, she returned to Throop but never lost her love for New York.



Helen was devoted to her faith and her family. She was an avid reader, had a lifelong passion for learning was a wily card player - from pinochle to Uno and Go Fish. She could always be found with a cup of hot coffee in hand. She enjoyed listening to Robert Goulet, trying her luck at the casino and attending Broadway shows. She had a passion for travel and enjoyed countless trips, her favorite of which was Egypt. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. You could always count on chocolate chip cookies in the cookie jar and French toast on demand.



The family would like to thank Dr. Nicholas Dodge and Sandy, as well as the nurses and staff of the Green Ridge Care Center and VNA Hospice for their care and compassion over the past year.



She is survived by two sons, Jack Solensky and wife, Mary Ann, Throop; and David Solensky and wife, Debora, Allentown; a sister, Theresa Gregorski, Throop; seven grandchildren, Karen Doyle and husband, Paul; J.P. Solensky and wife, Amy; Wendy Runco and husband, Joe; Justin Solensky and wife, Jamie; Mark Solensky; Gregory Solensky and wife, Amanda; Jason Solensky; and her pride and joy, nine great-grandchildren, Paul, Jesse and Maddy Doyle; Sadie Solensky; Sawyer and Stone Runco; Hayley, Justin and Tyler Solensky; her beloved niece, Donna Domenick; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be Tuesday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, Throop. Interment, St. John's Cemetery.



Friends may call Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the local chapter of the .



Send online condolences to [email protected]

Published in Scranton Times on July 14, 2019