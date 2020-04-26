|
|
Helen B. Thomas was called to our Lord on April 20, 2020, in Bozeman, Montana.
Helen was born June 18, 1927, the only child of Stephen and Anna Brasso (nee Kulick) in Mayfield, Pennsylvania. Not long after graduating from Mayfield High School at 16, she and her cousins, Dorothy Senio and Irene McClaver, left for Washington, D.C., which was a hopping place during World War II. According to Dot, the girls had wonderful times! Helen went to work for the U.S. Department of Revenue. She eventually returned to Pennsylvania and was working in the office of Hornbeck Chevrolet in Carbondale when her future husband, Garfield G. Thomas Jr., came in to sell insurance to her boss.
Gar and Helen were married in St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church in Mayfield on April 26, 1952. When Gar enlisted as a United States Air Force officer in the Korean War, she followed him to the base in North Carolina. But when he was ready to ship overseas, and Helen found herself expecting, she returned home to Mayfield. When Gar returned from Korea, the Air Force took them to Houston, Texas. Gar's long career with the Ford Motor Co. took them to the New York office, Ford headquarters in Detroit, Mich., and Atlanta, Ga. Helen was a homemaker extraordinaire and the best mom to her two children, Robin and Gar, and later her five grandchildren. Her walnut rolls and tea time tassies were to die for!
Helen and Gar retired to Tucson, Ariz., where they enjoyed sunshine, warm weather, golf (Helen was the much better golfer) and lots of hiking. They had many wonderful adventures with their close Mich./Ariz. friends Don and Jinx Kirk. When Gar Jr. passed away in 2012, Helen moved to Bozeman to be near her daughter, Robin. Helen suffered from dementia and spent her last few years in memory care.
Helen is survived by her son, Garfield G. (Terri) Thomas III of Chesapeake City, Md.; daughter, Robin E. Thomas (Bruce Grubbs) of Bozeman, Mont.; grandchildren, Caitlin Thomas (Middletown, Del.), Ryan Grubbs (San Francisco, Calif.), Calene Thomas (Boise, Idaho), Allison Grubbs (Seattle, Wash.) and Garth Thomas (Bend, Ore.); and great-granddaughter, Sawyer Grubbs (San Francisco, Calif.). She is also survived by her closest cousin, Dorothy Senio.
Due to the current pandemic, the memorial service and burial at Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart, will be postponed until a later date when family can get together.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020