|
|
Helen Vladika Jackson, 102, of East Windsor, N.J., who formerly resided in Springfield, N.J., died Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Meadow Lakes Senior Living Complex in East Windsor. She was the widow of Walter E. Jackson.
Born on July 20, 1917, in Eynon, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Helen Yetsenko Vladika.
Educated in Archbald schools, before retirement she was employed as a laboratory worker for CIBA-Geigy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (now Novartis) in Summit, N.J. Helen was a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Hightstown, N.J., and was for many years a communicant at St. James the Apostle Church in Springfield. She had been a member of the St. James Seniors and the Springfield Twp. seniors groups.
She is survived by her son, Robert Jackson and wife, Catherine, along with their daughter, Julia Santucci; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by siblings, John, Michael, George, Andrew and Joseph Vladika; and Mary Gasper.
Divine Liturgy will be Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Friends and family may pay their respects Friday morning from 8:15 to 9 in the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 25, 2019