Helen Walczak Skumanick, 93, of Nicholson, passed away peacefully at Abington Manor in Clarks Summit.
She was born May 23, 1926, in Waverly, Pa., the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Kucevich Walczak.
With her husband of more than 60 years, Michael, who passed away in 2015, she made a home in Nicholson where she grew beautiful flower gardens and was very crafty.
Helen worked as a seamstress for many years at Irene's Sportswear in Nicholson. She also was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Nicholson, the Secret Pals and Lathrop Twp. voter registration.
She had a smile for everyone and constantly made us laugh with her wit and charm and her knack for always telling it like it is.
Helen was the best mom and grandma ever. Her spirit and humor live on with her three children, Michael and wife, Lori; Linda Jones and husband, Jack; Deborah Connolly and husband, James; eight grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special niece and her living angel, Lorraine James.
The family will be forever grateful for her extended family at Abington Manor who she entertained daily.
She left this Earth doing the polka up to heaven.
A private graveside blessing service by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun will be held in St. Michael's Cemetery in Starkville at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 18, 2020