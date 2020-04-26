|
Helena Megargel, 87, of Lake Ariel, died Monday evening at home. Her loving husband of 66 years is Ross Megargel.
Born Sept. 12, 1933, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Helena Swartwood Fahey. She was a graduate of Kingston High School, class of 1950. She was a member of the St. Thomas More/St. Mary's Parish community where she served as Eucharistic minister and lector, and was a member of Bible study and the finance committee. She was also a member and president of Community Welcome Wagon in Amherst, N.Y. Before retirement, Helene served as a clerk of the Office of Intermediate Registration for the Pennsylvania State University and the Kingston office of the Luzerne Electric and Gas Division of the United Gas Improvement Co. She was also the data and payroll manager at Penflex Tube Co. in Malvern and Campbell Soup Co., Godiva Division in Reading.
Helene was actively involved in her children's schools, serving as PTA president, Brownie leader and in many other capacities. An avid bridge player, she was a member of several bridge groups, reaching master level.
Also surviving are her daughters, Charlene DiRocco and her husband, Mario, of West Chester, and Christine Lynch and her husband, John, of Chambersburg; a son, Dr. Ross Megargel and his wife, Aneita, of Bear, Del.; brothers, Thomas Fahey and his wife, Helen, and George Fahey and his wife, Betsy; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Kaplan; and brothers, Charles and Frank Fahey.
Due to the current health crisis, graveside services will be private at the East Canaan Cemetery, South Canaan.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a date and time to be announced in St. Thomas More Church, Lake Ariel.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020