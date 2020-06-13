|
|
Helena "Sylvia" Rochon, 94, Scranton, died unexpectedly Thursday at her home in the early morning. She was the loving wife of Philip Benjamin Rochon, who died in January 2000. The couple had been married for 49 years.
Born on Feb. 10, 1926, in Navan, Ontario, Canada, she was the daughter of the late John (Jack) L. and Helena (Sybil) McCullough.
She attended public schools in the Ottawa area and worked as a dental assistant in Canada before coming to the United States to marry her "sweetheart." The couple settled briefly in South Scranton, then Dunmore, before moving to their Green Ridge home where they raised their seven children.
Passionately committed to her role as a loving wife and mother, she truly was a homemaker. She was a gracious hostess and delighted in opening her home to family and friends for a meal or an overnight stay, followed by a hearty breakfast. Her first commitment was to her Lord and Savior, whom she served faithfully and with deep conviction straight through to her last earthly moment. She and her husband were admirers of God's beautiful creation, particularly sunsets. Together, they would often take a few brief moments to gather at a window in the winter, or the porch in the summer, to catch a glimpse of a brilliant, colorful sky.
She enjoyed a peaceful and healthy life surrounded by her abundant family. Following her husband's retirement from the Art Print Co., the couple enjoyed traveling, mainly visiting family and friends in the United States and Canada; they particularly loved seeing places such as Hawaii, California, the Grand Canyon, England and Ireland.
Sylvia was an incredibly talented artist, and specialized in china painting. She extended her talents to the students who attended her weekly ceramics classes, hosted in her basement.
While she deeply missed and was at a loss without the husband that she described as "the best man the Lord ever made," she carried on steadfastly without him for over 20 years. She remained in her family home and was lovingly attended to by her daughter, Paula, her husband, John Mackarey, and granddaughter, Madeleine, who along with angel caregivers, helped to gently walk her toward her eternal home.
Surviving are her seven children, two sons, John (Donna) and Thomas (Dawn), both of Dallas, Texas; and five daughters, Grace Lyle (Mark), Dallas, Texas; Susan Costanzo, Clarks Summit; Joanna Burakoff Hayhoe (Walter), St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada; Rosemary Nye (Dennis) Scranton; and Paula Mackarey (John), Scranton.
She was also preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Peter J. Burakoff and Dr. Angelo A. Costanzo.
She was affectionately known as "Aumie" to her 13 grandchildren, Heidi Rochon, John Rochon, Lauren Eidsvig, Drew and Clark Rochon, Elisabeth Stewart, Philip, William and Douglas Burakoff; Jaime, Tyler and Katerina Nye, and Madeleine Mackarey. She also had six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters, most of whom remained in Canada.
It is fitting that the night before she sailed to her eternal home, she relaxed outside, commented on the beautiful sunset and pondered what it would be like "if we could see the Lord coming through the clouds." Clearly she was always looking up and "beyond the sunset."
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Private funeral services will be through the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. A public committal graveside service will be held at the Dunmore Cemetery on Monday at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Bible Truth Publishers, 59 Industrial Road, Addison, IL 60101.
For online condolences, please visit the funeral home website and Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on June 13, 2020